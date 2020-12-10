Torchy’s Tacos announces Overland Park location, 3rd store in the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the heels of announcing a planned Olathe location, Torchy’s Tacos is adding a third restaurant to its Kansas City-area plate.

The popular chain, based in Austin, Texas, plans a summer opening in Overland Park’s Corbin Park at 6815 W. 135th St., which previously was occupied by Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom.

Torchy’s made its first foray into the Kansas City market in July, when it opened inside Ward Parkway Center’s restaurant pavilion. It also recently announced plans to open in Olathe next year at 11919 S. Strang Line Road.

“The Kansas City area has been so welcoming, and we are excited to introduce our style of Damn Good Tacos to more local taco junkies,” Torchy’s said via email.

The Austin-based company is known for its street tacos, queso and margaritas.