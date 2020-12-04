Torchy’s Tacos expanding Kansas City market with new Olathe location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular street taco chain is expanding in the metro, announcing a new location coming to Olathe in 2021.

Torchy’s Tacos has announced the new store will be located at 11919 S. Strang Line Road. It will be the company’s second location in the metro.

The first location at Ward Parkway Center in Kansas City’s Waldo Neighborhood was an instant hit. Lines formed out the door when it opened in June, 2020.

“Torchy’s is excited to introduce more local taco fans to its style of ‘Damn Good’ tacos and thanks Kansans for the warm welcome since the opening of its first location in Wichita in September and in Lawrence in October,” a spokesperson for the restaurant said in a statement.

This new location will be the third store in the state of Kansas.

The Austin-based company is known for its street tacos, queso and margaritas.