KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A popular designer tried the Legends Outlet on for size and decided it’s a good fit.

Tory Burch opens a larger, permanent store at Village West Wednesday. The company said the new location combines two empty storefronts, doubling the side of its previous store.

The company first opened a store in the shopping area more than two years ago. It’s the first and only Tory Burch storefront in the metro, and the only location within a 200-mile-radius of Legends Outlets.

Tory Sport is known for its color, print, and special details. The company said the new location features a greater selection and adds the Tory Sport line for shoppers.

Customers will find shoes, handbags, accessories, and clothing at discounted prices at the outlet.

Tory Burch joins other new stores Rue21, and Attic Salt at Legends Outlet. In addition, there are more than 100 other stores, restaurants, and entertainment options in the shopping area.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.