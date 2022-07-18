KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Toys “R” Us is making a big comeback, just in time for the holiday season.

After filing for bankruptcy and closing all of its retail 800 stores during a liquidation in 2018, the company tried to make a small comeback in 2019. That didn’t work out for the popular toy chain, either.

Now the once popular toy chain has a new plan, and some locations are already opening.

It did see success in 2021 when the toy company partnered with Macy’s to sell toys on the department store’s website.

Toys “R” Us now plans to build on that success and open a location in every Macy’s store in the U.S. by mid-October.

The company said the new set up will allow children to actually touch and play with toys set up at demonstration tables inside toy departments at Macy’s locations.

They’ll also be able to snap a selfie with a life-sized Geoffrey the Giraffe.

In addition to being located inside every Macy’s story, Toys “R” Us plans to open several flagship stores. The chain said those locations will open in major U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco.

Toys “R” Us and Macy’s are planning a huge celebration. There will be nine days of special event in-stores just to celebrate the massive grand openings. The fun will begin on Oct. 15.

