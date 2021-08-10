Travis Kelce inks deal with Hy-Vee through 2025

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Chiefs fans are going to see a lot more of tight end Travis Kelce this season.

Kelce signed a deal with Hy-Vee and will appear in commercials and social campaigns, according to the company. Hy-Vee said you can also expect Kelce to make a few store appearances.

In return, Hy-Vee said it will donate $1,000 to Kelce’s 87 and Running foundation for every touchdown he scores. The partnership will last through 2025.

Hy-Vee said it would sell all kinds of Travis Kelce merchandise in stores. The company said a portion of the proceeds will benefit 87 and Running as well as the new Ignition Lab he helped build at Operation Breakthrough.

Kelce’s 87 & Running was established to help underserved children and teenagers achieve success through education, business, athletics, STEM and the arts.

