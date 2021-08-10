Travis Kelce inks deal with Hy-Vee through 2025

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Chiefs fans are going to see a lot more of tight end Travis Kelce this season.
Kelce signed a deal with Hy-Vee and will appear in commercials and social campaigns, according to the company. Hy-Vee said you can also expect Kelce to make a few store appearances.
In return, Hy-Vee said it will donate $1,000 to Kelce’s 87 and Running foundation for every touchdown he scores. The partnership will last through 2025.
Hy-Vee said it would sell all kinds of Travis Kelce merchandise in stores. The company said a portion of the proceeds will benefit 87 and Running as well as the new Ignition Lab he helped build at Operation Breakthrough.
Kelce’s 87 & Running was established to help underserved children and teenagers achieve success through education, business, athletics, STEM and the arts.