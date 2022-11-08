KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shoppers can expect to spend more on turkeys this Thanksgiving according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

The office said higher prices are because of higher demand and inflation.

There are a few ways to save on a turkey this November.

HY-VEE

Hy-Vee locations are once again offering a deal surrounding turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.

Buy a 6-7 lb. Hormel Cure 81 boneless ham at $5.99 per lb. and get a free Honeysuckle white frozen turkey.

Hy-Vee has offered this annual deal to shoppers for about a decade, but just like everything else this year, it is more expensive.

In the past Hy-Vee has charged $3.99 per lb. for the ham instead of $5.99 per lb.

Honeysuckle frozen turkeys are priced about $1.69 per lb. for anyone buying just the turkey.

PRICE CHOPPER

Put those points to good use!

Price Chopper shoppers earn points every time they shop, plus extra points for buying certain items.

You may be able to get a free ham, free turkey, free sides, a free pumpkin pie, and free snacks, depending on the number of points you have to redeem.

You can see the full list on Price Chopper’s website.

TARGET

Check your cartwheel to see if there are any deals to add to clip. You may have a 20% off grocery pickup offer.

Plus, remember to pay with your red card for an extra 5% off your entire grocery bill.

REBATE DEAL

Shoppers who use the Ibotta rebate app already know that it’s possible to get a free turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy, and cornbread.

Make sure you also browse the offers and the free section to find other good rebates.

If you haven’t heard of Ibotta, it’s a cash-back app that you download to your phone or as a browser extension on your computer. After creating an account, users can browse offers at hundreds of retailers nationwide.

Select the offers you like and head to the store. When you’re done shopping, upload your receipt and earn money. Cash out or buy gift cards with the money you earn as soon as you hit $20.

For all the details, check out this Ibotta article, or download the Ibotta app from your play store.

