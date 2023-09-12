KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City-area bar and restaurants abruptly shut their doors Monday, announcing the closures within hours of each other.

The Drunken Worm, a tequila and taco bar on Kansas City’s West 39th Street, posted signs on its doors Monday that it was closed.

“Sorry friends, no más,” the signs read.

The restaurant and bar also posted about the closure on Facebook, but its social media and website have since been taken down.

“All of us at the Drunken Worm would like to thank the community for its support throughout the years and hope that the memories and friendships created at the Worm will endure for years to come,” the post read. “We appreciate you all more than words can say.”

The Kansas City Star reports that employees received a text from managers Monday morning that the restaurant was closing and they no longer had jobs.

A few hours after The Drunken Worm announced its closure, The Mockingbird Lounge in Kansas City, Kansas, also posted on social media that it was shutting its doors.

“It’s been a hell of a run but after six and a half years, The Bird is closing its doors,” the owner wrote on Facebook. “I’d like to thank everyone who has made the Mockingbird what it is, past and present. I couldn’t have done it alone and I deeply appreciate the time my employees, friends, family and customers have spent here.”

Over 150 people commented on Mockingbird’s post, sad to see the KCK “hidden gem” close.

“I’m devastated. Nowhere can compete with the view of the KC skyline. I am going to miss this place so much!” one commenter wrote.

Neither business provided information on why it was closing.