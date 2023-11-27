From hosting the 2023 NFL Draft to building the first women’s sports-specific stadium in the United States and being a host for the 2026 World Cup, it’s no secret Kansas City is becoming a hotbed for sports tourism.

Now, another big sector of the sports industry is flexing its muscles in the metro. As youth sports grow in popularity, two massive indoor facilities are set to open next year on the Kansas side of the metro.

AdventHealth Sports Park

At the corner of 163rd Street and Lowell Avenue off U.S. Highway 69 in south Overland Park, Price Brothers Management Co. is wrapping up work on the first phase of a massive youth sports complex.

Construction on the $72 million first phase of AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk passed the halfway mark in October. The 250,000 square-foot sports hub is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Homefield

If you drive about a half-hour north on I-435 you’ll find another indoor sports facility with a similar concept in Wyandotte County.

The $838 million Homefield development near 94th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, will be anchored by a youth-focused indoor multisport facility and baseball complex.

Master developer Homefield LLC is building an eight-field, all-turf baseball complex near 90th Street that’s set to open in the spring.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.