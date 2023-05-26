Zona Rosa is adding two local, women-owned tenants this summer.

Accessories brand Annie Austen tapped Zona Rosa for the company’s first brick-and-mortar location, which spans 3,647 square feet. It will open on July 1 next to American Eagle.

Annie Austen and her brother, Matt Callicotte, founded the company. Their line includes necklaces, rings, earrings and other accessories, as well as vintage finds.

Contemporary women’s boutique Shop Len is taking over a 2,256-square-foot space next to Claire’s and plans a July 15 opening.

Founded in 2015 by Taylor Duryea, Shop Len is a sister store to the River Market’s Lucca Collection Boutique. In addition to featuring trendy clothing for a variety of occasions, it also offers personalized styling services. Other items include jewelry, shoes, handbags and gifts.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.