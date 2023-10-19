Two restaurant spaces that closed during the pandemic in the Kansas City Power & Light District now are getting new life.

Wichita-based Thrive Restaurant Group is opening two restaurant brands: Denver-based fast-casual franchise Modern Market Eatery and HomeGrown, a breakfast and lunch chain Thrive founded in Wichita in 2017.

Thrive introduced the Kansas City market to HomeGrown in 2021, marking the chain’s first foray outside of Wichita. HomeGrown now has eight locations in four states.

The Power & Light district spot at 101 E. 13 St. will mark the brand’s fourth area location and is slated to open next year.

HomeGrown is taking over a nearly 5,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, one of the district’s original tenants. The Flying Saucer opened its Kansas City location in 2008 and permanently closed during the summer of 2020.

Earlier this year, Thrive announced that it picked Prairie Village for its first Modern Market Eatery location, opening later this year at 4046 W. 83rd St. in Corinth Square.

Thrive is Modern Market Eatery’s first franchisee and will open its second area location next year at 1347 Main St., a nearly 3,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by The Mixx.

