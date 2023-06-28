Red Bridge Shopping Center is adding two local food tenants, Berries + Honey and The Limit Pub & Grub a nod to The Daily Limit, which closed in October 2020 after 25 years.

The Limit Pub & Grub is taking over the former The Daily Limit space, which spans 2,200 square feet. The Limit owner Darrell Kidd frequented the bar at 523 Red Bridge Road before it closed.

“I have so many memories of sitting in this exact bar years ago, dreaming about getting my hands on it and making it my own … and now I’m doing just that,” Kidd said in a release.

“We’re eager to rebuild the loyal customer base and adapt to the neighborhood that enjoyed the previous bar, The Daily Limit, years ago.”

The South Kansas City native wants to make The Limit a community gathering spot and is revamping the inside, including with large front-facing retractable windows to create an open-air bar seating and patio experience. The bar also will feature a small bite menu and will host regular live music. A July opening is planned.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.