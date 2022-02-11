KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U-Haul said its new fulfillment and distribution center in Kansas City is fully operational.

Work started at the site in May and has been expanding over the past six months. The distribution center is now a hub for everything from car parts to supplies, according to the company.

The company said it invested millions of dollars to redevelop the former can manufacturing plant at 1800 Reynolds Ave.

U-Haul said it will employ at least 220 people at the fulfillment center. While many positions have been filled, there are still openings available. Job seekers can apply online for the remaining jobs.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.