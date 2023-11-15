Rank-and-file United Auto Workers at the General Motors Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday narrowly approved a new four-year labor deal.

Workers cast a total of 1,503 votes, with 52% in favor and 48% opposed.

About 1,300 votes came from production line employees, with 50.22% in favor and 49.78% opposed. The 161 votes from skilled trades pushed the overall vote into a more solid majority of approval, with 68% of skilled trades in favor and 32% opposed.

The overall results from all 50 plants voting remain close as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the deal is carrying a majority with 11,153 in favor (53%) and 10,049 opposed (47%).

Some large General Motors plants voted against the agreement, including Flint Truck Plant (48% yes, 52% no), Spring Hill (32% yes, 68% no) and Wentzville Assembly Plant (46% yes, 54% no).

The new labor deal for UAW members at GM includes a 25% raise over the next four years, cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) and a $5,000 per member ratification bonus. Overall, the deal is worth at least an extra $500 million to the Kansas City economy.

