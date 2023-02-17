The University of Missouri-Kansas City has rolled out the roadmap for a $120 million medical and dentistry building intended to jumpstart development in its Health Sciences District on Hospital Hill.

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators on Thursday gave project approval for UMKC’s new Healthcare Innovation and Delivery Building, an approximately 125,000-square-foot, five-story facility planned on a university-owned lot at 25th and Charlotte streets.

The university hopes to break ground on the project next year, a spokesperson said Monday, and expects to complete it in May 2026, according to UMKC materials.

The new building will provide state-of-the-art teaching clinics for the the university’s School of Dentistry and expanded teaching facilities for its School of Medicine. It also will provide space for the UMKC Health Equity Institute, the university’s Data Science and Analytics Innovation Center and its new Biomedical Engineering program.

UMKC will occupy the building’s first several floors, and additional floors could be available to public partners for uses like medical office and clinical space, university officials said in October.

The five-story building might be larger and house another one or two stories, or 30,000 to 60,000 square feet, for a health care partner organization, the university spokesperson said. University Health previously has expressed interest in using the project to house more support staff.

