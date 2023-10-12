KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City and MADE MOBB are officially partnering to bring an exclusive collection.

The streetwear clothing brand is best known for its collaborations with local brands. Some of the most popular brands it has partnered with are the Kansas City Chiefs, KC Current and Café Ca Phé.

Roos Mobb launches Friday and is inviting the Kansas City community to celebrate local businesses.

The exclusive collection will only be available at the first Roos Mobb event in the Crossroads Arts District. The event is from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at 221 Southwest Blvd.

There will be food, drinks and, of course, shopping with MADE MOBB at the event, along with several other local UMKC alumni-owned businesses.

Vu Radley, the co-owner of MADE MOBB, said the collaboration is special since UMKC is his alma mater.

“Graduating from UMKC and then being able to do a collaboration with them 10 years later is just a full-circle moment,” Radley said. “So I’m excited to see this event come to life and hope we can replicate something like our First Fridays for Roos Mobb.”