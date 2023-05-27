The former Cerner Continuous Campus has been cleared for a more than $100 million metamorphosis from vacant offices to a mixed-use campus.

Commissioners with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas on Thursday approved rezoning and a master plan amendment to support different commercial uses in and around the twin nine-story office towers at 10200 Abilities Way.

A joint venture between David Block, of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors, and Philip Goforth, of Genesis Realty & Development LLC, is under contract to acquire the 63.5-acre property from Oracle Cerner.

The developers propose converting the campus’ north tower to 224 to 232 market-rate apartments above ground-floor commercial space. The south tower is planned to remain office space, with commercial pad sites eyed for part of the campus’ surplus parking.

On the other hand, he said his joint venture has not identified any takers for the campus’ 660,000 square feet of vacant offices, despite “exhaustive” efforts working with different real estate and state economic officials.

