Vera Bradley Factory Outlet announces opening date at The Legends

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Shoppers won’t be waiting much longer for the Vera Bradley Factory Outlet to open at The Legends in Kansas City, Kansas.

The company announced Wednesday that its new location will open its doors on Friday, July 2, 2021. The store is located near the Civic Courtyard Fountain and next to Victoria’s Secret.

Vera Bradley plans to offer special deals to celebrate the store’s grand opening. Shoppers will see up to 70% off the entire store from Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5. The first 50 shoppers at the store in KCK on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will also receive a lanyard and matching zip ID case.

The Vera Bradley Factory Outlet at The Legends is the first one in the Kansas City metro. The store opens at 10 a.m., Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sundays.