Vice chancellor for research at KU Med plucked away by University of Missouri

Dr. Richard Barohn, vice chancellor for research at the University of Kansas Medical Center, has been named executive vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He was the second-highest-paid KU employee in 2018.

The University of Missouri System and MU announced the dual appointment in a Friday release. Barohn will report to both the MU System President Mun Choi and MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright.

Originally from the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, Barohn’s research career began at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned bachelor’s and medical degrees. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force for nearly two decades in a variety of roles.

