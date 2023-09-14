KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new Three Light apartment tower in downtown Kansas City is officially opening its doors Thursday.

After two years of construction, The Cordish Cos. invited FOX4 inside to see the finished product before Thursday’s grand opening. Take a look in the video player above.

Some residents have already started moving in this month. Developers said about 40% of units have already been rented out, and lease signings are expected to accelerate now that the building is officially open.

The new $140 million apartment building, northeast of Main Street and Truman Road, has 19 residential floors, totaling 288 units, over a seven-story parking garage. It also has 7,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

As it’s name suggest, this is the third in a series of apartment towers from Cordish Cos. Marnie Sauls, executive director of residential management, said each of the buildings has its own personality.

“We are very proud that this building really celebrates Kansas City’s rich history of jazz music, and you can see that woven throughout the entire community,” Sauls said.

In addition to the community spaces, theater and pool, Sauls also noted several amenities at Three Light that aren’t offered at the other two properties like new smart home features, a large hot tub and a pizza oven in the outdoor area.

Early moves last year suggest Cordish’s next apartment tower could go up not far away.

Last fall, the company said Four Light plans at a parking lot next to B&B Theatres, northwest of Main Street and Truman Road, were in “early preliminary stages.”