KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers are needed to help feed the hungry in the Kansas City area.

Jewish Family Services said it serves more than 800 families a month and needs people to help at it’s food pantries in Brookside and Overland Park.

The organization allows families to shop from a list of available food and hygiene items and uses four ways to get the orders to the families in need. Options include drive-thru pick-up and delivery.

To continue serving the community and reaching families who need help, Jewish Family Services said it has a number of openings for volunteers in the following areas:

Drivers needed to pick up food donations from area stores and organizations

Drivers needed to deliver Kansas and Missouri food pantry guests

Food pantry stocker needed at the JFS Brookside location (425 E. 63rd St.)

Food pantry shopper needed at Kansas location at Jewish Community Campus

Volunteers are needed during the work day, typically Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to –5 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to –3 p.m. All volunteers must have proof of a COVID-19 vaccine and undergo a background check.

People who are interested in volunteering can apply online, or call JFS Volunteer Engagement at (913) 730-1410 for more information.