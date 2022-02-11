KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers are needed to help feed the hungry in the Kansas City area.
Jewish Family Services said it serves more than 800 families a month and needs people to help at it’s food pantries in Brookside and Overland Park.
The organization allows families to shop from a list of available food and hygiene items and uses four ways to get the orders to the families in need. Options include drive-thru pick-up and delivery.
To continue serving the community and reaching families who need help, Jewish Family Services said it has a number of openings for volunteers in the following areas:
- Drivers needed to pick up food donations from area stores and organizations
- Drivers needed to deliver Kansas and Missouri food pantry guests
- Food pantry stocker needed at the JFS Brookside location (425 E. 63rd St.)
- Food pantry shopper needed at Kansas location at Jewish Community Campus
Volunteers are needed during the work day, typically Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to –5 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to –3 p.m. All volunteers must have proof of a COVID-19 vaccine and undergo a background check.
People who are interested in volunteering can apply online, or call JFS Volunteer Engagement at (913) 730-1410 for more information.