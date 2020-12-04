Waddell & Reed to sell for $1.7B, raising questions about future of $140M office tower

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — With Wednesday’s word of Macquarie Asset Management’s $1.7 billion acquisition plan for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., all metro-area eyes are on the Overland Park-based company’s local future.

Most visibly, Waddell & Reed is waist deep into constructing a $140 million, 18-story office tower to serve as its new headquarters in downtown Kansas City.

The company did not address projected effects on construction or employees in a Thursday email statement.

“Waddell & Reed Financial and Macquarie are mindful of the building project in downtown Kansas City and completely appreciate the potential impacts the transaction may have on the community,” spokesman Roger Hoadley said in the email. “We will be working with all the appropriate parties and reviewing plans closely, carefully and collaboratively and will provide updates over the coming weeks and months.”