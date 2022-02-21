KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Timing is running out for you to get out and enjoy Waldo Week.

The seventh-annual event celebrates businesses in the popular Kansas City neighborhood. Participating business and restaurants are offering specials and sales through Feb. 25.

The following is list of participating businesses and the specials they are offering, according to the Waldo Business Association:

Centered Spirit 20% off all our sauna sessions online and offline

CoWork Waldo 20% off your first month on any desk plan if you sign up during Waldo Week

Eclectic’s Gift Gallery For each Happy Bottoms donation, customers will receive a free small art object!

Emilie’s French Teas Get additional 10% off our already discounted sale price on our Holiday Teas.

Get 20% off a selected list of loose-leaf teas.

Hagoyah 30% off Yoga Gear

Hawthorne & Ivy 20% off your purchase

KC Movement Lab 10% discount on all five or ten class packs

KC Protective Animal Welfare Society 1 free day doggy daycare, $20 dollars off daycare packages. $15 baths with nail trims

Lew’s Grill and Bar Daily Specials at https://lewsgrillandbar.com/grill-menu/

Mike’s Wine & Spirits 20% off Growlers

Pistachios Monograms & Gifts Free Monogram with in-store purchase

Presence Chiropractic $100 discount on initial examination fee

SOAP Refill Station – 10% off when you refill your own container with over 24oz of soap 15% off when you refill your own container with over 1 gallon (128oz) of soap 25% off EVERYTHING you refill in your own container on February 18-19 for our 2ND BIRTHDAY! Also get a free bath bomb when you spend over $50!

Strip’s Chicken Buy 1 Get 1 FREE – Melty Cheesy Waldo Burger

The Well Bar Grill and Rooftop Daily Specials

Waldo Greenhouse

Waldo Pizza 25% off all sandwiches



The weeklong event is also a fundraiser for HappyBottoms. The Kansas City nonprofit collects diapers through diaper drives and distributes them to thousands of low-income families in the area.

Participating businesses are hosting diaper bins and on-site QR code posters to collect donations for the nonprofit.

