KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Timing is running out for you to get out and enjoy Waldo Week.
The seventh-annual event celebrates businesses in the popular Kansas City neighborhood. Participating business and restaurants are offering specials and sales through Feb. 25.
The following is list of participating businesses and the specials they are offering, according to the Waldo Business Association:
- Centered Spirit
- 20% off all our sauna sessions online and offline
- CoWork Waldo
- 20% off your first month on any desk plan if you sign up during Waldo Week
- Eclectic’s Gift Gallery
- For each Happy Bottoms donation, customers will receive a free small art object!
- Emilie’s French Teas
- Get additional 10% off our already discounted sale price on our Holiday Teas.
Get 20% off a selected list of loose-leaf teas.
- Get additional 10% off our already discounted sale price on our Holiday Teas.
- Hagoyah
- 30% off Yoga Gear
- Hawthorne & Ivy
- 20% off your purchase
- KC Movement Lab
- 10% discount on all five or ten class packs
- KC Protective Animal Welfare Society
- 1 free day doggy daycare, $20 dollars off daycare packages. $15 baths with nail trims
- Lew’s Grill and Bar
- Daily Specials at https://lewsgrillandbar.com/grill-menu/
- Mike’s Wine & Spirits
- 20% off Growlers
- Pistachios Monograms & Gifts
- Free Monogram with in-store purchase
- Presence Chiropractic
- $100 discount on initial examination fee
- SOAP Refill Station –
- 10% off when you refill your own container with over 24oz of soap
- 15% off when you refill your own container with over 1 gallon (128oz) of soap
- 25% off EVERYTHING you refill in your own container on February 18-19 for our 2ND BIRTHDAY! Also get a free bath bomb when you spend over $50!
- Strip’s Chicken
- Buy 1 Get 1 FREE – Melty Cheesy Waldo Burger
- The Well Bar Grill and Rooftop
- Waldo Greenhouse
- Waldo Pizza
- 25% off all sandwiches
The weeklong event is also a fundraiser for HappyBottoms. The Kansas City nonprofit collects diapers through diaper drives and distributes them to thousands of low-income families in the area.
Participating businesses are hosting diaper bins and on-site QR code posters to collect donations for the nonprofit.
