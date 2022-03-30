KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Staying in town this weekend instead of heading to the Final Four? Deck yourself out in crimson and blue, grab your fellow Jayhawks and head to one of the following watch parties.

The Kansas-Villanova game is scheduled to tip off at 5:09 CT in New Orleans.

Lawrence

Find your favorite bar or restaurant and stake your claim. You’ll likely find the game on every TV in town.

The city is also planning ahead for the crowds. It will close Massachusetts Street to vehicles from Sixth Street to South Park Street.

The closure will happen in two phases. Massachusetts Street from Sixth Street to 11th Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday. Then around 3 p.m., the closure will extend from Sixth Street through South Park Street.

Allen Fieldhouse

KU plans to open Allen Fieldhouse and allow fans inside for the game.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. The watch party is free until space is filled.

Kansas City

Johnny’s Tavern Locations

Don’t know where to do? Head to the closest Johnny’s Tavern location. There are 12 locations in Topeka, Lawrence and the Kansas City metro.

Johnny’s is an official watch party sport for the KU Alumni Association and other fans.

Power and Light District

The game will be on wherever you go in the entertainment district.

The game will also be on the big screen inside the KC Live! Block. Entry is free and it’s open to all ages.

Waldo

Social in Waldo — 7425 Broadway St., Kansas City, MO

The KU alumni association will host an official watch party at Social in Waldo. Head in early, grab a table and enjoy game day drink specials all game.

Westport

Westport will also be hopping during the Final Four games. The KU game will likely be on wherever you decide to stop to celebrate.

Overland Park

Chicken N Pickle — 5901 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS

The KU Alumni Association is hosting a number of watch parties across the city, including at Chicken N Pickle in Overland Park.

Enjoy drink and food specials while cheering on the Jayhawks.

Other watch parties

If these watch parties don’t work for you, the KU Alumni Association has an interactive map showing locations for every watch party it sponsors across the country.

If you’re heading to New Orleans for the game, we’ve got your covered, too. Learn what you need to know about New Orleans before the Final Four.