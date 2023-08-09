KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City-area tuxedo and suit shops have swiftly shut their doors.

Signs outside the Tip Top Tux stores in Kansas City, Lee’s Summit and Overland Park indicate the locations are closed, though they don’t indicate for how long.

Customers found the signs starting Monday morning, including a note for those returning rentals.

“Sorry, we are closed today,” the note reads. “If you are a customer returning your tuxedo from the weekend, you will not be charged late fees, and may keep your tuxedo.”

News outlets in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas report Tip Top Tux locations in those states have also closed.

Social media posts from former employees say Georgia-based parent company Dapper & Dashing has closed all Tip Top Tux locations permanently and employees were laid off.

FOX4 has attempted to reach Dapper & Dashing, but we have not heard back at this time. The company has not made a public statement about the closures.

Dapper & Dashing owns Tip Top Tux and seven other formalwear brands with over 100 locations over 13 states.

The Akron Beacon Journal in Ohio reports other brands like American Commodore were also abruptly closed.