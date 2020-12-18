Wellness company taking over Harley-Davidson’s former Northland factory, bringing over 200 jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area has scored one more industrial success as 2020 draws to a close, with a national wellness brand set to occupy Harley-Davidson Inc.’s former factory in the Northland.

Idaho-based Melaleuca Inc., which manufactures and distributes nutritional, pharmaceutical and personal care wares, will establish a $35.5 million “state of the art” centralized distribution center and assembly operation at 11401 N. Congress Ave.

Melaleuca plans to acquire two tracts totaling approximately 301.5 acres, including the 507,729-square-foot plant, according to city documents. Harley-Davidson shut its doors in May 2019.

In its first two years, Melaleuca will create 202 jobs, with annual wages averaging $40,500, and could expand later.