OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new office building is under construction near 69 Highway and College Boulevard that will soon be home to 1,000 new employees.

Wellsky is a health technology firm that provides software for caregivers outside of hospitals, which has become a booming market with the growth in home care and long-term care.

The company is expanding its headquarters at the City Place office center, promising to add 1,000 new workers in the coming years to four floors of the new office building.

The new office investment stands out during a time when more workers are expressing a desire to work from home coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We do see the preference of a lot of people who want to work at home,” said Bill Miller, WellSky’s CEO. “But there’s a whole bunch of people, as evidenced by today, who are eager to come back to the office. I think we need a sense of place. We need a home and we need a place to host clients because it’s really important to engage with them on what they’re trying to do and how we can help them.”

City Place offers an environment to live, work and play all in the same neighborhood.

Tax incentives are helping make the new building a reality, but Miller declined to disclose how much Overland Park taxpayers are subsidizing the project.

When completed, this development will have nearly 1,400 multi family homes, more than 600,000 square feet of office space and nearly 39,000 square feet of retail shops.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.