A Lenexa-based retail chain is taking over the former Sears Home & Life space in Overland Park — the lone Sears-branded store remaining in the KC area before it closed earlier this year.

Westlake Ace Hardware plans a soft opening for its 12,000-square foot store at 6327 W. 119th St. during the second quarter.

When it opens, it will mark the Lenexa company’s 31st area store.

In addition to Westlake Ace’s traditional product lineup, the new location will feature several specialty departments and store-within-a-store concepts selling products such as Benjamin Moore and Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines paints; Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Craftsman power tools; and Weber, Traeger and Big Green Egg grills and accessories.

“Kansas City is our home, so it’s always a thrill to open a new store here,” Joe Jeffries, CEO of parent company Ace Retail Holdings, said in a release. “The new Overland Park store will be located in an established and vibrant part of the metro area.”

