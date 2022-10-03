Weston cheese maker Green Dirt Farm has plans to open a Crossroads Arts District cafe.

The location is slated to open in the spring of 2023 at 1601 Oak St., according to The Kansas City Star.

The location will feature a 65-person capacity cafe on the first floor. An event space will fill the second level and include a rooftop deck.

It also will have space to produce its cheese and start making sheep’s milk, a new product for Green Dirt Farm. Its executive chef will be Oskar Arevalo, who right now is the head cheese maker for the company, according to The Star.

The company produced its first commercial cheese in 2008. Choosing to create a sheep’s milk creamery was a personal preference with an entrepreneurial rationale, owner Sarah Hoffman said in a previous interview with the Kansas City Business Journal.