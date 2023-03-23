KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Westport bar has officially reopened after a fire damaged the building.

Buzzard Beach had a soft reopening in February and is now open for good, the bar said.

“We are thrilled to announce that Buzzard Beach has reopened and just in time for patio season! Escape to one of Kansas City’s most beloved dive bars to enjoy a game of pool, cold drinks, and a guaranteed good time,” read a Facebook post from Westport Kansas City.

The dive bar was forced to close after a large fire on the second floor caused significant damage on May 31, 2022.

The properties adjoining Buzzard Beach were not damaged, and no one was injured in the fire.