KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Westport business reopens one year after fire destroyed the interior of the building.

Creative Culture owner Deli Ann Upp show what it looked like last November after a late night fire spread from the kitchen to the rest of the building.

“I don’t wish a fire on anyone. It’s a lot of work. I’ve never experienced a fire before, so just figuring out how to clean stuff properly, just getting the smell out,” Upp said.

Upp spend the past year renovating the space at Westport Road and Central Avenue. The deli reopened, and is now offering customers some new options.

For instance, they now have a splatter room where people can throw paint on the walls and at each other. There are also crafts for people to create, including ceramics, wood burning, and wreath making.

Dell Ann redesigned the entire space and reopened it just a few days ago. She says she now she faces a new challenge.

“This was a very popular location, so getting the word out, hey, we’re here again, come see us,” Upp said.

Creative Culture is also known for over-the-top milk shakes with cupcakes and cinnamon rolls on top.

Upp says she expects to get their food permit from the city Friday so they can once again serve these sugary concoctions.