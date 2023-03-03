The newly named Park 39 campus spans multiple properties, including the former Westport High School in Kansas City. (Photo via Brain Group)

A local team redeveloping properties in and around two historic former Midtown school buildings has rebranded the mixed-use projects under a unifying name and now says its total investment could reach $250 million.

The newly named Park 39 campus spans multiple properties where Andrew Brain of Brain Group and Chip Walsh of Mercier Street LLC are spearheading projects on behalf of HP Development Partners entities.

It spans about 16 acres loosely between 38th and 40th streets north to south, and Walnut Street and Gillham Road west to east. The team’s $250 million investment figure for Park 39 marks a significant jump from a $130 million estimate provided for the general area in the fall of 2020.

Central to the broader development is a $52.2 million multifamily conversion of the former Westport High School at 315 E. 39th St., which now is scheduled for completion in the fall as The Residences at Park 39. The project started construction in April 2022 with 138 apartments and 20,000 commercial square feet in what then was named the Apartments at Westport Commons.

“We’re very excited about this new project because we are revitalizing historic buildings that were vacant and we’re bringing them back to life to create a more sustainable neighborhood that people and businesses can enjoy,” Brain said in a release.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.