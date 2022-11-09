KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mickey’s Hideaway, which took over the former McCoy’s Public House space, has permanently wrapped up operations.

The restaurant made the closing announcement on its Facebook page and website Tuesday evening and thanked customers for their support and patronage.

It did not list a reason for shuttering the 6,000-square-foot space at 4057 Pennsylvania Ave. in Kansas City’s Westport entertainment district.

Kansas City-based Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective owns the restaurant. The group operates four other concepts: Beer Kitchen, Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements, Meat Mitch and Port Fonda.

The principals opened Mickey’s Hideaway in October 2019, just months before the pandemic crippled the restaurant industry. The ownership group did not respond to requests for comment before publication.