KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westport is all about Wednesdays through the end of October.

The popular entertainment district launched Westport Wednesdays, which take place on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Think First Fridays in the Crossroads with the vibe that can only be found in Westport.

Westport restaurants, bars, and restaurants offer specials from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each month. A list of some options is below:

Atomic Cowboy 4144 Pennsylvania Ave. $6 for a 2-topping pizza with a draft beer

Beer Kitchen 435 Westport Rd. 50% off Salted Watermelon Margaritas

Char Bar 4050 Pennsylvania Ave. 50% off Salted Watermelon Margaritas

Fat Sully’s Pizza 4144 Pennsylvania Ave. $6 for a 2-topping pizza with a draft beer

Gambal’s Social Club 4116 Pennsylvania Ave. Debuting several new vegan options on their menu

Gocha2 4111 Pennsylvania Ave. 20% off all drinks

Guy’s Deli 4058 Pennsylvania Ave. $2 off all deli sandwiches

Harpo’s 4109 Pennsylvania Ave. $8.95 Burgers & Fries, $4 Select Boulevard Products, $3 Tequila Shots

Harry’s Bar & Tables 501 Westport Rd. Half-price on select glasses of wine and select whiskey cocktails

Julep 4141 Pennsylvania Ave. #104 25% off all whiskeys

Kelly’s Westport Inn 500 Westport Rd. Meat Bingo 6 to 9 p.m. Free to play. Meat from Broadway Butcher Shop

Mickey’s Hideaway 4057 Pennsylvania Ave. Half-price Salted Watermelon Margaritas

Offkey Karaoke 510 Westport Rd., Suite 100 40% off all Karaoke room rentals AND calls for all patrons participating from 5 to 10 p.m.

Port Fonda 4141 Pennsylvania Ave. Half-priced Salted Watermelon Margaritas

Providence Pizza 415 Westport Rd. $1 sharable carafe of house wine with the purchase of a large New York, Sicilian, or Detroit 20″ pizza. Dine in only.

Tin Roof 424 Westport Rd. $4 You-Call-It Drinks and half-priced loaded tots. PLUS Live Music from 6 to 9 p.m.

Westport Ale House 4128 Broadway Blvd. “Walking Taco” special : $8 for Nacho Cheese over Cool Ranch Doritos topped with beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and sour cream



There is even a spa offering a discount on Wednesdays.

Spa On Penn 4143 Pennsylvania Ave. 20% off all facial services including waxing. Laser Hair Removal at the regular waxing price for the same area. 20% off all retail products.



