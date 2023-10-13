A Mission Woods developer is one step closer to redeveloping a Westwood city park into new office space.

The Westwood City Council on Thursday approved a request from Karbank Real Estate Co. to rezone 7.6 acres along Rainbow Boulevard between 50th and 51st streets.

The rezoning includes the 1-acre Joe D. Dennis Park; a 1.8-acre site owned by the city that the Westwood Christian Church previously occupied at 5050 Rainbow Blvd.; and 4.8 acres at the former Westwood View Elementary property at 2511 W. 50th St.

Karbank introduced plans in March to redevelop Joe D. Dennis Park at the corner of 50th and Rainbow into office space. The developer wants to build 106,000 square feet of office and retail throughout four three-story buildings.

Plans for the development also include razing the former elementary school building to create a new city park to the south of the offices.

