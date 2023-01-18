FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2019, photo a sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Several weeks ago, we examined the most expensive Kansas City-area ZIP codes, and now, here are the most affordable neighborhoods in the metro area.

The median household income in KCMO was estimated at $56,179 in 2021, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In the Kansas City area, home buyers making less than $57,000 a year can afford a median-priced home in 37 ZIP codes, according to data from Zillow Group Inc.

The slideshow below takes a closer look at what you need to earn to buy a home in three of the Kansas City area’s most affordable ZIP codes:

The area ZIP code in which it is least expensive to buy a home is 64036. In that area, which is in Ray County and includes Henrietta, the median home value was $56,414 at the end of September.

The minimum income required for that median-priced home is $14,735, with the typical monthly payment for a mortgage there amounting to about $368. That’s using a 30-year fixed rate of 6.8%.

Most of top 10 affordable neighborhoods are in the East Side, but Independence, Kansas City, Kansas, and others also are represented.

See a full list of what it takes to live in the Kansas City area’s 37 most affordable ZIP codes in the Kansas City Business Journal.