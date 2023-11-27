Home buyers who want to live in the Kansas City area’s most expensive ZIP code should be prepared to pony up three-quarters of a million dollars to afford a median-value home.

And to own a home in Johnson County — Kansas City’s wealthiest suburb — homeowners need to earn more than twice the national median household income.

That’s according to an analysis of data from Zillow Group Inc. and Bankrate LLC by The Business Journals.

The study defined the metro area as ZIP codes within Jackson, Cass, Clay, Ray and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties in Kansas.

Johnson County led the way in the Kansas City area, accounting for 14 of the top 20 most expensive local ZIP codes.

Overland Park’s 66221 ZIP topped all others locally — and in the entire state of Kansas — with a median home value of $749,501 as of Aug. 31.

Living in 66221 would require annual mortgage payments of $58,215, which would take a minimum annual income of $194,051 to pay under current interest rates. That ZIP code also ranked No. 1 on the Kansas City Business Journal‘s most recent Wealthiest ZIP Codes List.

The 66221 ZIP code covers southern Overland Park, including the area south of Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead and the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex. The area includes the Nottingham Forest South, Morse Village and Mills Farm neighborhoods.

