What to expect from Travel Tuesday deals

Before choosing new luggage for upcoming air travel, check size requirements for carry-ons and checked baggage via the TSA website and your airline’s.

A new variant and immediate travel restrictions are fueling uncertainty as people await deals to drop on Travel Tuesday. The annual day comes after Cyber Monday, and is a time when travel and entertainment companies release discounted fares and deals.

WHAT TRAVEL EXPERTS EXPECT

The past two years have been strange for everyone, including the cruise industry. As cruise companies try to get back on track, expect to see them try to lure customers back with shockingly affordable last-minute cruise deals, according to DealNews.com. The site is a shopping website that allows consumers to compare prices on everything from clothing to vacations.

In 2019 DealNews said it found a last-minute 11-night cruise around Australia and New Zealand for as little as $249 per person.

DealNews.com also predicts cheap domestic airfare, some less than $20 for a one-way flight. Keep in mind, prices will depend on where you fly out of as well as your destination. Make sure you check to see if there are added, or hidden, fees before you book your ticket.

Hotel stays are also expected to be a great deal, according to DealNews. Make sure you check both hotel sites and sites like Expedia and Hotels.com. Compare prices between sites to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

If you see something you like, book it while you can. Often Travel Tuesday deals are only good for a short time, or there are only a few offered at the discounted price. Even though it’s not quite the same as purchasing a physical product, DealNews says it pays to jump on the sales as soon as they start as they can sell out just like any other deal.

Keep in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic means there will always be some uncertainty when it comes to the ability to travel. Read the fine print and make sure you know about any transfer, rebooking, and cancelation fees and policies before you buy. And consider trip insurance, with a policy that includes COVID-19.

Finally, be aware of your own comfort level. If you are concerned about traveling to a certain area because of the number of COVID-19 cases there, or possible restrictions, or lack of restrictions, don’t book the trip. Even if the trip is a great deal.