RAYMORE, Mo. — Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location.

The Texas-based fast food chain plans to open a new restaurant in Raymore, Missouri. It’s located at 1921 W. Foxwood Drive, just off Interstate 49 and 171st Street.

The new Whataburger takes over the site of a former Golden Corral near Lowe’s, Sam’s Club and Walmart. There are also several other franchise restaurants in the area.

A spokesperson for the city of Raymore said Whataburger has a target opening date of Monday, Sept. 19 for the new location. At this point, that date is just a target, not finalized.

When it opens, this will be the sixth Whataburger location in the Kansas City area. Restaurants have already opened in Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas; and Lee’s Summit, Independence and Blue Springs, Missouri.

Whataburger is also planning another corporate-owned location at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, set to open sometime this year.

Earlier this summer, crews also broke ground on a location in the Northland near Highway 169 and Barry Road. It’s also expected to open later this year.

The Northland and KCK locations are owned by KMO Burger, which Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has investor in. KMO Burger said it plans to open 30 Whataburger restaurants in the next 7 years.

Here are other KMO locations expected to open in 2022 and 2023:

11300 Nall Ave., Overland Park, Kansas (2022)

7791 W. 159th St., Overland Park, Kansas (2022)

I-435 and Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri (2022)

14123 W. 135th St., Olathe, Kansas (2023)

Highway 45 and Highway 9, Parkville, Missouri (2023)

Highway 152 and N. Booth Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri (2023)

8851 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Missouri (2023)

When all these sites are complete, the Kansas City area will have over a dozen Whataburger locations. The company has said it plans to hire hundreds of people to work at the new locations.

