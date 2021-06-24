Whataburger breaks ground on Blue Springs restaurant; 4th Kansas City location

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — People living on the eastside of the metro came a step closer to biting into a Whataburger of their own.

Blue Springs broke ground on the popular chain’s fourth location in Kansas City Thursday. Whataburger is redeveloping a former Winstead’s location, just south of I-70 on 7 Highway. The company said the restaurant will open by the end of the year.

Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross, enjoyed an early taste Thursday morning. At the groundbreaking, he was treated to his first ever Whataburger.

Mayor Carson Ross enjoys his first Whataburger | Courtesy: Whataburger

“The Kansas City area is the right location for Whataburger, and we here in Blue Springs could not be more pleased about the company’s arrival,” said Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross. “I have the honor of being first in line for a Whataburger at the groundbreaking. I can’t wait to get a taste of what’s to come for our community!”

Crews are already building Whataburger locations in Lee’s Summit, Independence, and Olathe. Whataburger plans to hire more than 700 people across the four locations.