Whataburger hints at rolling it’s burgers into Kauffman Stadium this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whataburger is Patrick Mahomes’ favorite. Now the company is partnering with Mahomes’ favorite baseball team.

Whataburger announced it is an official sponsor of the Kansas City Royals through 2024. The partnership begins this summer.

“Baseball and the classic American food guests can find at Whataburger go hand in hand, so it was a no-brainer for us to partner with the brand,” said Kansas City Royals Chief Revenue and Innovation Officer Sarah Tourville. “The fan experience we all know and love is making a return, and Whataburger will be a big part of that as we continue the 2021 season.”

The fast food chain said it doesn’t plan on opening a permanent location inside Kauffman Stadium at this point, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get a Whataburger at a Royals game.

“There’s a lot of excitement surrounding our partnership with the Kansas City Royals and many opportunities ahead for us to surprise fans at the ballpark. You never know when you might see the Whataburger Food Truck roll into town,” Whataburger’s communications team released in a statement.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android