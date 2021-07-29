Whataburger inks deal with Raymore as other Missouri locations take shape

RAYMORE, Mo. — Whataburger set its sights on another Kansas City suburb. Raymore confirms that the San Antonio-based company filed a site plan application to build a new location near Lowe’s and Sam’s Club.

The restaurant will be constructed at a former Golden Corral location.

According to the City of Raymore, Whataburger plans to demolish the current building and replace it with a new 3,746 square foot restaurant. The project is scheduled to be on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting on Aug. 17.

The Raymore location is the eighth Whataburger location in the works for the Kansas City metro. Half of the locations are expected to open before the end of the year.

Whataburger Location at 1450 NE Douglas St., Lee’s Summit

As of last week, the Whataburger location on Douglas near St. Luke’s East Hospital is the location that is furthest along in the building process. Crews already have the shell of the building up.

Whataburger Location at 18811 E. US Hwy 40 in Independence

In Independence, construction is well underway on the Whataburger location on 40 Highway, just east of I-470.

Whataburger Location at 905 Missouri Hwy 7 in Blue Springs

Preliminary site work started last week in Blue Springs too. According to plans approved by the Blue Springs City Council, there was some easement and infrastructure work that needed to be completed first on the former Winstead’s site.

Whataburber has either broken ground, or are planning to break ground on locations in Kansas City, Kansas, the Northland, and in Overland Park.

The company also said it plans to hire hundreds of people to work at the new locations.