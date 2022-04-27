LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Whataburger is stepping up to celebrate teachers with free breakfast items and prizes.

Teacher Appreciation Week begins May 2, 2022.

During that time, Whataburger will honor local teachers with the “WhataTeacher Awards.” The company recognizes 30 teachers across 14 states who have gone above and beyond to help students succeed. Each winner gets $1,000 for their school.

Whataburger will also give educators free breakfast beginning Monday. The offer is good from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. through Friday, May 6.

Educators have the choice of a free Taquito with Cheese, Biscuit Sandwich or Breakfast on a Bun. All you have to do is show your teacher school ID.

The offer is valid for dine-in and drive-thru orders.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.