Whataburger planning Wyandotte County location near Kansas Speedway, Legends

With at least half a dozen Whataburger locations in the works, discussed or teased on the Kansas City metro’s Missouri side, the fast-food joint continues to set its sights across the state border, too.

The San Antonio-based burger chain has filed plans to build a 24-hour drive-thru location just north of Legends Outlets Kansas City and the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

The 3,751-square-foot restaurant would be built in place of a closed Logan’s Roadhouse at 10780 Parallel Parkway, east of Chick-fil-A within the Plaza at the Speedway retail center.

The Wyandotte County site represents the third known Whataburger restaurant in Kansas, with two restaurants upcoming in Overland Park, and its seventh to date in the area.

One Overland Park spot, at 8420 W. 135th St., will open later this year; plans for the other, within the 95Metcalf South development, could be reviewed Aug. 9 by the city’s Planning Commission.