KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Whataburger location is coming to Kansas City’s Northland.

Franchise KMO Burger, which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has invested in, announced it will open a new Whataburger in the Tiffany Springs neighborhood.

The new restaurant is located at 8851 N. Ambassador Drive, near Interstate 29 and Highway 152.

A spokesperson for KMO Burger said the new location will open at 11 a.m. Monday with 24/7 drive-thru service only for now.

The restaurant plans to roll out dining room access, curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery in the coming weeks, the company said.

Whataburger has previously said it chooses to start as drive-thru only at locations where it anticipates long lines of customers.

The new Northland location will have a special nod to one of its investors. The restaurant will feature a Kansas City Chiefs game day jersey and a plaque showcasing the number 15 — Mahomes’ jersey number.

This will be the Kansas City-area’s 11th Whataburger location.

Other Whataburger locations

Not far away, KMO Burger operates another Whataburger at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169.

The franchise also has two locations in Overland Park — one at U.S. 69 Highway and West 159th Street, and one near 112th Street and Nall Avenue — and another near the Legends in Kansas City, Kansas.

KMO said it plans to open 30 Whataburger restaurants in the next seven years.

Whataburger also has corporate-owned locations at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue plus 135th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park, as well as Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Independence and Blue Springs in Missouri.

Here are a few other Whataburger locations previously announced, all slated for 2023 openings:

I-435 and Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri

14123 W. 135th St., Olathe, Kansas

Highway 45 and Highway 9, Parkville, Missouri

Highway 152 and N. Booth Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri

When all these sites are complete, the Kansas City area will have at least 15 Whataburger locations. The company has said it plans to hire hundreds of people to work at its new Kansas City-area restaurants.