Whataburger to be officially welcomed to Kansas City metro

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The time has finally arrived. After Whataburger fans sat in hours-long lines and broke a sales record, Lee’s Summit and Independence plan to make it official.

Whataburger plans to hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies at its Lee’s Summit and Independence restaurant locations. They are the first two Whataburger locations to open in the Kansas City metro.

The Lee’s Summit location opened on Nov. 15. The restaurant in Independence opened just two weeks later on Nov. 29.

City leaders and members of the cities Chambers of Commerce will be on hand for the celebrations.

Lee’s Summit’s ribbon-cutting will take place Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m. The Independence restaurant will hold a similar ceremony the following afternoon.

“We’re honored to have opened the first-ever Whataburger restaurants in the Kansas City area and want to extend an especially big thanks to the Lee’s Summit and Independence Chambers of Commerce for celebrating with us,” Mike Garza, Whataburger Senior Area Manager, said. “This restaurant is just the beginning as we further our investment in the community we serve.”

The two restaurants are the first of six corporate-owned restaurants to open in the Kansas City area. The next four locations are expected to open in the coming months.

8420 W. 135th St., Overland Park, Kansas – early 2022

905 Highway 7, Blue Springs, Missouri – early 2022

1921 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore, Missouri – summer 2022

West 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas – summer 2022

In addition, Whataburger franchise partner KMO Burger, which includes Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes as a partner, will open its first restaurant in early 2022 at 10780 Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.