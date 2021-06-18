Whataburger to break ground on Blue Springs location, expects to open this year

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Whataburger is coming to the eastside of the Kansas City, Missouri metro.

The company announced it will break ground on its Blue Springs location on Thursday, June 24. Located on 7 Highway and Northwest South Outer Road, it’s expected to open by the end of the year. The location is a former Winstead’s location.

Blue Springs location that Whataburger is redeveloping

The Blue Springs location will be the fourth Whataburger location in the metro to open in 2021. Locations in Overland Park, Kansas and Lee’s Summit and Independence in Missouri are expected to open this fall.

The company plans to hire more than 700 people across the four locations.