Whataburger’s plan to redevelop former Winstead’s in Blue Springs clears another hurdle

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Whataburger’s plans to open a franchise in Blue Springs continued to move forward.

Tuesday night, members of the Blue Springs city council approved Whataburger’s request for a vacation of utility easement at the site of the former Winstead’s building. The property sits at Northwest South Outer Road and 7 Highway.

It may seem like a small step, but Whataburger’s redevelopment plan interfered with the location of the utilities on the current property. For the company’s plan to work, the utilities need to be moved.

The city council cleared the way for that to happen when it approved Whataburger’s request, and also approved the the company’s final plan for boundaries, streets and other details.

Whataburger broke ground on two other metro locations in April.

Crews are now working on those sites at West 135th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park, Kansas and near Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Whataburger also plans to add a restaurant in Independence, Missouri as it reminded drivers with this billboard that is now up along I-70 near Woods Chapel Road.

Whataburger billboard on I-70 near Woods Chapel Road

The first of four metro Whataburger locations is expected to open in fall of 2021.

Whataburger doesn’t plan on stopping there. More locations and community investments are in the company’s growth plans for 2022.