For the better part of two years, hundreds of downtown Kansas City stakeholders toiled to assemble a 92-page roadmap meant to galvanize the next decade’s worth of transformative projects and policy priorities.

Now, for the Downtown Council of Kansas City to achieve those goals, the real work begins.

Three leaders in bringing the Imagine Downtown KC 2030 Strategic Plan to fruition — Jason Parson, CEO of public relations firm Parson + Associates; Lynn Carlton, HOK’s regional leader of planning; and Dr. Kimberly Beatty, chancellor of Metropolitan Community College — now will helm an implementation team.

The team will include about 20 members, including representatives of community and neighborhood groups, businesses, civic and government entities. It’s expected to hold its first meeting in the coming weeks.

Team members will not wield up-or-down approval power over Imagine Downtown KC’s project smorgasbord — which includes a new Kansas City Royals ballpark, multiple streetcar extensions, public parks and trails — or how officials pursue initiatives like adding affordable housing and transit mobility options.

But that’s not to say the implementation team will have no teeth, Parson said in a recent interview.