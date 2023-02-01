Nearly a year ago, the long-abandoned Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant gained new relevance in De Soto as discussions began about a multibillion-dollar megaproject that could revamp the area.

Fast forward to 2023, and Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd. has broken ground there on a $4 billion electric-vehicle battery plant, which will supply batteries to Tesla when it’s operational in 2025.

Here’s what you need to know about the state of the Panasonic plant as the year begins:

What’s the status on construction?

The Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant was renamed Astra Enterprise Park when work began. Updated plans show that the facility will include a 2.74 million-square-foot building on about 304 acres.

In late December, the De Soto Planning Commission recommended giving the green light for the first part of a three-pronged development plan approval process for the plant. The most recent approval concerned the facility’s footprint, site grading, drainage, roadway and pedestrian circulation.

Officials soon will consider architectural elevations. In April, the plant will pursue final plans for grading, landscaping, signage and lighting.

A second construction phase would develop an additional 296 acres.

