City Market at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of restaurants and shops are coming to Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal, which opens at the end of February.

Last fall, airport officials released a list and map of what travelers can expect to find when they need to grab a bite or buy a magazine.

Many are local favorites; in fact, Kansas City airport officials said 80% of vendors are local to the KC area. But there are some national chains as well.

But now there’s more information on precisely where in the terminal you can find all these restaurants and retail options.

We’ll break down all the vendors at KCI’s new terminal and where they’re located. Businesses are listed in alphabetical order.

18th & Vine Travel Essentials

This shop will offer all the travel amenities you need, including magazines, snacks and health products. Travelers will also find local souvenirs, gifts and collectibles from Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine District.

Location: In Concourse A near Gates A8, A10

Aeguana

This high-tech vending machine will sell beauty products, electronics, travel necessities, plus health and safety items, according to KCI. It will be available 24 hours a day.

Location: In Concourse A’s arrivals area, near baggage claim

And Go

And GO at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

These 24-hour shops will be powered by Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, allowing customers to pick up and easily pay for items via credit card. And Go will offer travel, beauty and health essentials, plus grab-and-go food and drinks.

Locations: In Concourse A’s arrivals area near baggage claim, and in Concourse B near Gates B63 and B64

Auntie Anne’s

Travelers can find Auntie Anne’s popular soft pretzels and a cold drink at the new KCI terminal. This will be the ninth Auntie Anne’s location in the Kansas City area.

Location: In Concourse B, near City Market Retail and the connector

Big Chicken

NBA star Shaquille O’Neal and partners started Big Chicken in 2018, and this will be the chain’s first location in Kansas City and Missouri. The restaurant fuses Shaq’s childhood favorites with bold flavors. Travelers will find dishes like Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and an inside look at the Hall of Famer’s life.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B60 and B61

Bloom Baking Co.

From the City Market to KCI Airport, this local bakery is opening a location at the new terminal. Bloom Baking Co. will offer made-from-scratch breads, pastries, cakes and more.

Location: In Concourse A at the Made of KC Food Hall near Gate A10

Bo Lings

Chinese restaurant Bo Lings is opening two locations at KCI, so travelers can enjoy this local favorite no matter what concourse they’re flying out of.

Locations: In Concourse A at the Made of KC Food Hall near Gate A10; in Concourse B at the City Market Food Hall near the connector

Boulevard Brewing Beer Hall

City Market at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing Co. is sticking around when the new KCI terminal opens, but this time with a new twist. Now Boulevard will have a beer hall beyond security, so travelers can enjoy a brew or two while waiting for their flight.

Location: In Concourse B at the City Market Food Hall near the connector

Brookside Local

Find travel essentials, indulgences and giftable treats at this shop paying tribute to Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood, known for its love of all things local.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B56 and B57

Brown & Loe

A popular City Market restaurant is opening a new location in Kansas City’s new terminal. The dine-in eatery features “a New American menu with dishes accented by French and Italian flavors.”

Location: In Concourse B, near City Market retail and the connector

Brown and Loe at KCI’s new terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

Buffalo State Pizza Co.

Travelers can grab a massive pizza slice with unique topping combinations at Buffalo State Pizza’s new location. This local pizza place also has craft beers on tap.

Location: In Concourse B, at the City Market Food Hall near the connector

Cinnabon

Cinnabon’s delicious cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats will be available at the new KCI terminal. This will be the company’s third location in Kansas City.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B48 and B49

City Market Coffee Roasters

City Market Roasters at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

Millions of KCI travelers will soon be able to grab a drink and a pastry from this small-batch coffee roastery from the City Market.

Location: In Concourse B between gates and the connector

City Market Food Hall

Some of Kansas City’s favorite restaurants from City Market are setting up shop at KCI’s new terminal. This food hall will feature Bo Lings, Taste of Brazil, Boulevard Brewing Company Beer Hall, Pigwich and Buffalo State Pizza Co.

Location: In Concourse B, between gates and the connector

City Market at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

City Market Retail

Find one-of-a-kind gifts, apparel and more from Kansas City’s popular City Market shops. This retail area is within steps of the City Market food hall and coffee shop.

Location: In Concourse B’s retail node between gates and the connector

Director’s Cut Take 2

This 18th & Vine barbershop is kicking it up a notch for its new space at KCI’s new terminal. Director’s Cut Take 2 will still offer men’s and women’s hair cuts, spa services and styling products.

Location: In Concourse A near Gate A12

Dunkin’

With two Dunkin’ locations in the terminal, travelers can grab a drink, doughnut or breakfast sandwich from this popular coffee chain before or after going through security.

Locations: In Concourse A, at the check-in hall before security, and in Concourse A near Gates A14 and A16

Everything Travel

This “mini store” kiosk stocks last-minute travel essentials plus hometown favorite gifts to grab on the go.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B44, B45, B46 and B47

Grapes & Grains

Grapes & Grains at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

This bar will feature Missouri wines and spirits, as well as sharable plates, and is focused on 100% locally sourced ingredients.

Location: In Concourse A’s retail node, located after the security checkpoint

Guy’s Pub & Deli

With it’s popular potato chips, Guy’s is coming to KCI’s new terminal. Travelers can also grab a sandwich, beer and more favorites.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B48 and B49

Hearth Locavore Kitchen

This KCI restaurant will feature the best from Kansas City-area farms and producers. Hearth will offer artisan cheeses, specialty meats, spirits and more. You can dine in or grab items to go.

Location: In Concourse A near Gates A8 and A10

Hearth at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

Hungry Hatch Bowls & Wraps

Grab healthy wraps, quinoa, smoothie bowls, fresh pressed juices, among other things, at Hungry Hatch, which also has a location in KC’s City Market.

Location: In Concourse A at the Made of KC Food Hall, near Gate A10

InMotion

This electronics retailer sells brands like Beats, Bose, JBL and Sony, offering products like noise-canceling headphones, cell phone accessories, portable speakers and even VR systems.

Location: In Concourse A’s retail node, located after security, near Gate A10

Jay ‘Hootie’ McShann’s Blues Bar

This bar pays tribute to one of Kansas City’s founding fathers of blues and jazz, Jay “Hootie” McShann, who led bands in Kansas City that included Charlie Parker and more. Grab a glass of wine, beer or a cocktail.

Location: In Concourse A, at the Made of KC Food Hall, near Gate A10

Johnston & Murphy

Travelers can find men’s and women’s footwear, clothing and accessories at Johnston & Murphy’s shop in the new terminal. The brand will also offer shipping options.

Location: In Concourse A’s retail node, located after security, near Gate A10

Leagues Sports Lounge & Eatery

The Leagues at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

This sports bar and restaurant will feature Weston-based KC McCormick Distillery products and highlight the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s history and legacy.

Location: In Concourse B, near Gates B58 and B59

Lego

The popular toy brand Lego will set up shop in the new KCI terminal, selling activity sets, bricks and gifts. There will also be connections to KC’s Legoland Discovery Center.

Location: In Concourse A’s retail node after the security checkpoint

Made for KC Barbecue Experience featuring Black Magic

KCI’s concessions operator, the American Royal and the Kansas City Barbecue Society plan to hold a Made for KC BBQ Championship each year. The winning pitmaster will receive a prize and licensing to feature their recipes on the menu at the Barbecue Experience restaurant. The first winner is BBQ team Black Magic.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B51 and B52

Made in KC Marketplace

The popular retail brand Made in Kansas City is coming to the new terminal, showcasing locally made goods, gifts, apparel, souvenirs, snacks and more from hundreds of vendors.

Location: In Concourse A’s retail node, after the security checkpoint near Gate A12

Made of KC Food Hall

Made of KC Food Hall at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

This KCI food hall features restaurants and bars that were all created in Kansas City, have Kansas City owners, and aren’t found anywhere else but Kansas City. Travelers will find Bloom Baking Co., Jay “Hootie” McShann’s Blues Bar, Poí, The Hungry Hatch and Bo Lings here.

Location: In Concourse A, near Gate A10

Market at 18th & Vine

This shop will feature travel amenities and services, special memorabilia like hats and clothing, plus grab-and-go snacks from local vendors. Travelers can expect plenty of tributes to Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine District.

Locations: In Concourse A near Gate A14 and A16

Martin City Brewing

Kansas City-based Martin City Brewing is opening its seventh location inside the new terminal. It will feature a microbrewery taproom experience, plus hand-tossed pizzas, sandwiches and more.

Location: In Concourse A, between the security checkpoint and the connector

Meat Mitch

Meat Mitch at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

Meat Mitch, which just opened its first location in Leawood last year, is opening another location inside KCI. Founder Mitch Benjamin has spent over two decades in competition barbecue, winning numerous awards.

Location: In Concourse A between the security checkpoint and the connector

Messenger Coffee Co.

This Kansas City artisanal coffee roaster is bringing its brews to KCI Airport. Travelers will be able to find Messenger’s classic and specialty drinks, pastries and grab-and-go options.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B46 and B47

Mother Earth Coffee Co.

Kansas City-based Mother Earth Coffee Co. will greet travelers who arrive at Kansas City International Airport before they explore the city or head home. The coffee shop will offer espresso and brewed drinks, juices, sandwiches and more.

Location: In Concourse A at arrivals and baggage claim

Old World Spices

This shop will offer barbecue rubs, seasonings, spices and sauces so you can take flavors from across the world with you wherever you go.

Location: In Concourse B near Gate B54

Parisi Coffee

Parisi Coffee at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

Kansas City’s specialty roaster Parisi Coffee will feature espresso drinks, handcrafted coffees, plus breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

Location: In Concourse A’s retail node, located after the security checkpoint

Pigwich

This City Market sandwich shop features meat from local butcher Local Pig, and it’s menu changes frequently. Travelers can grab a burger, fried chicken, barbecue and more.

Location: In Concourse B at the City Market Food Hall, near the connector

Poio

This KCK restaurant is headed to KCMO, opening in the new terminal. Travelers will find a menu featuring eclectic Mexican barbecue.

Location: In Concourse A at the Made of KC Food Hall, near Gate A10

Safi Fresh

Travelers can grab a healthy bowl, salad, wrap or snack to get fueled up before their trip. This KCI restaurant has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Location: In Concourse B near Gate B54

Salumeria Cervasi Deli

This modern Italian deli will serve up sandwiches, pastas, and artisan and aged cheeses for KCI travelers. There are also vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B60 and B61

Smoothie King

Popular franchise Smoothie King is opening a location at KCI’s new terminal. The company focuses on clean, lower-sugar smoothies with whole fruits and vegetables.

Location: In Concourse A near Gates A8 and A10

Soiree Steak and Seafood House

Soiree Steak and Seafood at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

Kansas City-based Soiree Steak and Seafood House is coming to the city’s new airport terminal. This 18th & Vine restaurant is known for its Cajun-inspired creations and will have a New Orleans bistro vibe with a rotating exhibit of memorabilia from the American Jazz Museum.

Location: In Concourse A near Gates A12 and A14

Stockyards Brewing Co.

This craft brewery, an ode to the historic Stockyards district in Kansas City’s West Bottoms, will serve up brews and spirits. Travelers will find plenty of bar space to catch a drink.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B52 and B54

Stockyards at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

Taste of Brazil

This Kansas City-based Brazilian restaurant and food truck is opening a new location in KCI’s new terminal. It’s known for its bold flavors and dishes like shredded beef pot roast, risoles and conxinhas.

Location: In Concourse B at the City Market Food Hall, near the connector

The Pitch

Inspired by Kansas City’s independent, alternative news outlet, The Pitch convenience store will have plenty of reading materials, local collectibles and memorabilia, and snacks and drinks.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B63 and B65

Turn the Page KC

This Kansas City nonprofit is bringing travel essentials, books and reading materials, souvenirs and more to travelers.

Location: In Concourse B near Gates B51 and B52

Urban Café

Sit down for a healthy, organic small plate, salad or sandwich at this Kansas City restaurant’s newest location. There will also be wine, bear and cocktail options.

Location: In Concourse A near Gates A18 and A20

Urban Cafe at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)